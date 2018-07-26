Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham was reunited with a young syrian refugee he first befriended in Jordan in 2016.
Game of Thrones actor highlight plight of Syrian refugees
The actor was there to raise awareness about the plight of refugees. Hussam Al-Heraki is now living in Germany. He has starred in a short film, Halbnah which illustrates the challenges young refugees face in a new country.
Cunningham said Hussam had had a very difficult journey from Syria to Stuttgart and his positivity was incredible.
"This is the result of help. You have a bringing together of creativity, of art, of cross cultures. And when we cross cultures, everybody benefits," he explained. "Separating people is a disaster, labelling people is a disaster. When you put people together, it takes away fear, it takes away distrust and this is why this man is my friend."
Hussam Al-Heraki is one of more than five million Syrians who have fled the country since war broke out in 2011.
The short film centrs around a refugee whose new German friends turn on him when they suspect him of stealing a bike. It will soon be available on YouTube.