The recent EU fines, a new EU privacy law and a succession of privacy scandals have hit into Facebook's business.
Facebook profit margins will plummet for several years
The company's shares lost as much as 20% of their value as NASDAQ opened.
The plummeting stock price wiped out as much as €102 billion ($120 billion) in market capitalization.
Facebook says North American daily active users (DAUs) remain at 185 million.
But it lost users in Europe for the first time. Figures fell to 279 million in the second quarter from 282 million in the previous period.
It's after executives say profit margins will plummet for several years because of the costs of improving privacy safeguards and slowing usage in the biggest advertising markets.
In the second-quarter, total expenses of these efforts, surged to €6.3 billion, ($7.4 billion) which is up 50 percent compared with a year ago.
These costs are likely to continue into the second half of the year.