BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Explosion outside US embassy in Beijing

Now Reading:

Explosion outside US embassy in Beijing

Explosion outside US embassy in Beijing
Text size Aa Aa

An explosion has been set off outside the US Embassy in Beijing.

Police said a suspected "firework device" was sparked, wounding the 26-year-old male suspect, but that no one else was injured.

However, a US embassy spokesperson said an individual had detonated a bomb, citing the Embassy’s Regional Security Officer.

Meanwhile, the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper earlier said police had taken away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy.

This is a breaking news story which is being updated by our reporters.

More about