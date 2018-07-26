An explosion has been set off outside the US Embassy in Beijing.
Explosion outside US embassy in Beijing
Police said a suspected "firework device" was sparked, wounding the 26-year-old male suspect, but that no one else was injured.
However, a US embassy spokesperson said an individual had detonated a bomb, citing the Embassy’s Regional Security Officer.
Meanwhile, the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper earlier said police had taken away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the embassy.
This is a breaking news story which is being updated by our reporters.