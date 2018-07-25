Sunbed revenge? British band Depeche Mode ‘reserve’ entire lane in Berlin pool

Britons have long amused themselves with the antics of the stereotypical German on holiday rushing to the pool before dawn to reserve a sunbed.

Whether this is accurate or not, revenge may finally have been served.

That’s because the management of British band Depeche Mode were reportedly behind the taking over of an entire lane at a big outdoor swimming pool in Berlin.

Thomas Walde, a journalist, tweeted his annoyance after noticing just one person swimming in the Olympic-sized pool’s “most beautiful” lane.

He was seemingly under the impression the lane had been closed off because a celebrity had demanded to swim alone.

But the pool later confirmed that anyone could ask to reserve a lane in the 50-metre pool if they paid €60-an-hour.

Whether it was granted would depend on how many people were swimming.

The story sparked bemusement among Germans on Twitter who were surprised to learn that anyone could privatise part of a public venue.

Depeche Mode will play a concert in Berlin on Wednesday night at Waldbühne, an amphitheatre in the German capital.