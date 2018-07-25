A lake on Mars? Discovery of liquid water below planet's surface stokes hopes of finding life

A large reservoir of liquid water has been found deep beneath the frozen surface of Mars near the planet's south pole, according to a new paper by Italian researchers published in the journal Science.The discovery caps decades of debate over whether such bodies of liquid water exist on Mars today and is sure to fuel speculation about the possibility that life exists on the Red Planet. Water is considered an essential ingredient for life.

Mars\' south polar ice cap in an image captured the European Space Agency\'s Mars Express spacecraft. Italian researchers believe a reservoir lies below ice about a mile thick in an area close to the planet\'s south pole. ESA

"I think the chances now of finding a place to look for current life have gone up," said Scott Hubbard, a professor of astronautics at Stanford University in Stanford, California, who was not involved in the new research. Hubbard, who served as NASA's first Mars program director, called the discovery "thrilling and exciting."The subglacial lake was detected below a polar region known as Planum Australe by a ground-penetrating radar instrument aboard the European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft, which has been orbiting Mars since 2003. The lake is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide and is buried about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) below the surface, according to an analysis of radar readings made between 2012 and 2015.