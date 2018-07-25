The 75th Venice Film Festival has announced its line-up.
75th Venice Film Festival announces line-up
It includes big name directors, some new comers and the strong presence of Amazon and Netflix.
The festival opener is First Man, a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong. Directed by Damien Chazelle, it stars Ryan Gosling as the NASA legend.
Streaming giants Amazon and Netflix are well-represented, with a total seven films.
Festival director Alberto Barbera said it's time to come to terms with the industry's changing landscape:
"We can not ignore these realities, we can not pretend they do not exist, we can not ignore the fact that most or a large part of auteur cinema of today, the cinema that is in some way also more interesting, with the most significant authors, is produced by these entities," Barbera told reporters.
Vanessa Redgrave will receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The 81-year-old British actress won the festival's Volpi Cup in 1994.
Director Guillermo del Toro, winner of last year's top prize for his film The Shape of Water, heads the competition's international jury.
Of the 20 films in the running, The Sister Brothers by French director Jacques Audiard is one of the most anticipated.
It's a darkly comic Western starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Joaquin Phoenix as two hitmen brothers
Also much awaited, Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born. Cooper also appears in the romantic musical drama opposite Lady Gaga.
The Venice Film Festival runs from August 29 to September 8.
Competition
First Man (US), dir. Damien Chazelle
The Mountain (US) dir. Rick Alverson
Doubles Vies (France) dir. Olivier Assayas
The Sisters Brothers (France, Belgium, Romania, Spain) dir. Jacques Audiard
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs (US) dir. Ethan, Joel Coen
ROMA (Mexico) dir. Alfonso Cuaron
Vox Lux (US) dir. Brady Corbet
Suspiria (Italy) dir. Luca Guadagnino
The Nightingale (Australia) dir. Jennifer Kent
The Favourite (US, UK, Ireland) dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
Peterloo (UK, USA) dir. Mike Leigh
Capri-Revolution (Italy, France) dir. Mario Martone
What You Gonna Do When The World’s On Fire? (Italy, USA, France) dir. Roberto Minervini
Napszallta (Sunset) (Hungary, France) dir. Laszlo Nemes
Nuestro Tiempo (Mexico, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden) dir. Carlos Reygadas
At Eternity’s Gate (USA, France) dir. Julian Schnabel
Acusada (Argentina, Mexico) dir. Gonzalo Tobal
Zan (Killing) (Japan) dir. Shinya Tsukamoto
22 July (Norway, Iceland) dir. Paul Greengrass
Werk Ohne Autor (Germany) dir. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Frères Ennemis (France, Belgium) dir. David Oelhoffen
Out of Competition (fiction)
A Star Is Born (USA) dir. Bradley Cooper
Una Storia Senza Nome (Italy) dir. Roberto Anno
Les Estivants (France, Italy) dir. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Mi Obra Maestra (Argentina, Spain) dir. Gaston Duprat
A Tramway In Jerusalem (Isreal, France) dir. Amos Gitai
Un Peuple Et Son Roi (France, Belgium) dir. Pierre Schoeller
La Quietud (Argentina) dir. Pablo Trapero
Dragged Across Concrete (Canada, USA) dir. S. Craig Zahler
Ying (Shadow) (China) dir. Zhang Yimou
Out of Competition (non-fiction)
Carmine Street Guitars (Canada) dir. Ron Mann
Process dir. (Netherlands) Sergei Loznitsa
El Pepe, Una Vida Suprema (Argentina, Uruguay, Serbia) dir. Emir Kusturica
Aquarela (UK, Germany) dir. Victor Kossakovsky
A Letter To A Friend In Gaza (Isreal) dir. Amos Gitai
Isis, Tomorrow. The Lost Souls Of Mosul. (Italy, Germany) dir. Frencesca Mannocchi, Alessio Romenzi
American Dharma (USA, UK) dir. Errol Morris
Introduzione All’oscuro (Argentina, Austria) dir. Gaston Solnicki
1938 Diversi (Italy) dir. Giorgio Treves
Ni De Lian (Your Face) (Chinese Taipei) dir. Tsai Ming-Liang
Monrovia, Indiana (USA) dir. Frederick Wiseman
Out of competition (special events)
The Other Side Of The Wind (USA) dir. Orson Welles
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (USA) dir. Morgan Neville
Out of competition (special screenings)
L’amica Geniale (My Brilliant Friend) (Italy, Belgium) dir. Saverio Costanzo
Il Diario Di Angela - Noi Due Cineasti (Italy) dir. Yervant Gianikian
Horizons
Sulla Mia Pelle (Italy) dir. Alessio Cremonini - OPENING FILM
Kraben Rahu (Manta Ray) (Thailand, France, China) dir. Phuttiphong Aroonpheng
Soni (India) dir. Ivan Ayr
Ozen (The River) (Kazakhstan, Poland, Norway) dir. Emir Baigazin
La Noche De 12 Anos (Spain, Argentina, France) dir. Alvaro Brechner
Deslembro (Brazil, France, Qatar) dir. Flavia Castro
Anons (The Announcement) (Turkey, Bulgaria) dir. Mahmut Fazil Coskun
Un Giorno All’Improvviso (Italy) dir. Ciro D’Emilio
Charlie Says (USA) dir. Mary Harron
Amanda (France) dir. Mikhael Hers
Yom Adaatou Zouli (The Day I Lost My Shadow) (Syria, Lebanon, France, Qatar) dir. Soudade Kaadan
L’Enkas (France) dir. Sarah Marx
Tchelovek Kotorij Udivil Vseh (The Man Who Surprised Everyone) (Russia, Estonia, France) dir. Natasha Maerkulova, Aleksey Chupov
Kucumbu Tubuh Indahku (Through The Holes) (Indonesia, Australia) dir. Garin Nugroho
Hamchenan Ke Mimordan (As I Lay Dying) (Iran) dir. Mostafa Sayyari
La Profezia Dell’Armadillo (Italy) dir. Emanuele Scaringi
Erom (Stripped) (Isreal, Germany) dir. Yaron Shani
Jinpa (China) dir. Pema Tseden
Tel Aviv On Fire (Luxembourg, France, Israel, Belgium) dir. Sameh Zoabi