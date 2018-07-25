75th Venice Film Festival announces line-up

The 75th Venice Film Festival has announced its line-up.

"Most or a large part of auteur cinema of today is produced by [Netflix and Amazon]."

It includes big name directors, some new comers and the strong presence of Amazon and Netflix.

The festival opener is First Man, a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong. Directed by Damien Chazelle, it stars Ryan Gosling as the NASA legend.

Streaming giants Amazon and Netflix are well-represented, with a total seven films.

Festival director Alberto Barbera said it's time to come to terms with the industry's changing landscape:

"We can not ignore these realities, we can not pretend they do not exist, we can not ignore the fact that most or a large part of auteur cinema of today, the cinema that is in some way also more interesting, with the most significant authors, is produced by these entities," Barbera told reporters.

Vanessa Redgrave will receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. The 81-year-old British actress won the festival's Volpi Cup in 1994.

Director Guillermo del Toro, winner of last year's top prize for his film The Shape of Water, heads the competition's international jury.

Of the 20 films in the running, The Sister Brothers by French director Jacques Audiard is one of the most anticipated.

It's a darkly comic Western starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Joaquin Phoenix as two hitmen brothers

Also much awaited, Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born. Cooper also appears in the romantic musical drama opposite Lady Gaga.

The Venice Film Festival runs from August 29 to September 8.

Competition

First Man (US), dir. Damien Chazelle

The Mountain (US) dir. Rick Alverson

Doubles Vies (France) dir. Olivier Assayas

The Sisters Brothers (France, Belgium, Romania, Spain) dir. Jacques Audiard

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs (US) dir. Ethan, Joel Coen

ROMA (Mexico) dir. Alfonso Cuaron

Vox Lux (US) dir. Brady Corbet

Suspiria (Italy) dir. Luca Guadagnino

The Nightingale (Australia) dir. Jennifer Kent

The Favourite (US, UK, Ireland) dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

Peterloo (UK, USA) dir. Mike Leigh

Capri-Revolution (Italy, France) dir. Mario Martone

What You Gonna Do When The World’s On Fire? (Italy, USA, France) dir. Roberto Minervini

Napszallta (Sunset) (Hungary, France) dir. Laszlo Nemes

Nuestro Tiempo (Mexico, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden) dir. Carlos Reygadas

At Eternity’s Gate (USA, France) dir. Julian Schnabel

Acusada (Argentina, Mexico) dir. Gonzalo Tobal

Zan (Killing) (Japan) dir. Shinya Tsukamoto

22 July (Norway, Iceland) dir. Paul Greengrass

Werk Ohne Autor (Germany) dir. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Frères Ennemis (France, Belgium) dir. David Oelhoffen

Out of Competition (fiction)

A Star Is Born (USA) dir. Bradley Cooper

Una Storia Senza Nome (Italy) dir. Roberto Anno

Les Estivants (France, Italy) dir. Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Mi Obra Maestra (Argentina, Spain) dir. Gaston Duprat

A Tramway In Jerusalem (Isreal, France) dir. Amos Gitai

Un Peuple Et Son Roi (France, Belgium) dir. Pierre Schoeller

La Quietud (Argentina) dir. Pablo Trapero

Dragged Across Concrete (Canada, USA) dir. S. Craig Zahler

Ying (Shadow) (China) dir. Zhang Yimou

Out of Competition (non-fiction)

Carmine Street Guitars (Canada) dir. Ron Mann

Process dir. (Netherlands) Sergei Loznitsa

El Pepe, Una Vida Suprema (Argentina, Uruguay, Serbia) dir. Emir Kusturica

Aquarela (UK, Germany) dir. Victor Kossakovsky

A Letter To A Friend In Gaza (Isreal) dir. Amos Gitai

Isis, Tomorrow. The Lost Souls Of Mosul. (Italy, Germany) dir. Frencesca Mannocchi, Alessio Romenzi

American Dharma (USA, UK) dir. Errol Morris

Introduzione All’oscuro (Argentina, Austria) dir. Gaston Solnicki

1938 Diversi (Italy) dir. Giorgio Treves

Ni De Lian (Your Face) (Chinese Taipei) dir. Tsai Ming-Liang

Monrovia, Indiana (USA) dir. Frederick Wiseman

Out of competition (special events)

The Other Side Of The Wind (USA) dir. Orson Welles

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (USA) dir. Morgan Neville

Out of competition (special screenings)

L’amica Geniale (My Brilliant Friend) (Italy, Belgium) dir. Saverio Costanzo

Il Diario Di Angela - Noi Due Cineasti (Italy) dir. Yervant Gianikian

Horizons

Sulla Mia Pelle (Italy) dir. Alessio Cremonini - OPENING FILM

Kraben Rahu (Manta Ray) (Thailand, France, China) dir. Phuttiphong Aroonpheng

Soni (India) dir. Ivan Ayr

Ozen (The River) (Kazakhstan, Poland, Norway) dir. Emir Baigazin

La Noche De 12 Anos (Spain, Argentina, France) dir. Alvaro Brechner

Deslembro (Brazil, France, Qatar) dir. Flavia Castro

Anons (The Announcement) (Turkey, Bulgaria) dir. Mahmut Fazil Coskun

Un Giorno All’Improvviso (Italy) dir. Ciro D’Emilio

Charlie Says (USA) dir. Mary Harron

Amanda (France) dir. Mikhael Hers

Yom Adaatou Zouli (The Day I Lost My Shadow) (Syria, Lebanon, France, Qatar) dir. Soudade Kaadan

L’Enkas (France) dir. Sarah Marx

Tchelovek Kotorij Udivil Vseh (The Man Who Surprised Everyone) (Russia, Estonia, France) dir. Natasha Maerkulova, Aleksey Chupov

Kucumbu Tubuh Indahku (Through The Holes) (Indonesia, Australia) dir. Garin Nugroho

Hamchenan Ke Mimordan (As I Lay Dying) (Iran) dir. Mostafa Sayyari

La Profezia Dell’Armadillo (Italy) dir. Emanuele Scaringi

Erom (Stripped) (Isreal, Germany) dir. Yaron Shani

Jinpa (China) dir. Pema Tseden

Tel Aviv On Fire (Luxembourg, France, Israel, Belgium) dir. Sameh Zoabi