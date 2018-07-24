London's black cab drivers may bring a class action suit against Uber after the ride-hailing mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in the British capital.
London black cab drivers could sue Uber
The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association case would likely argue that likely to argue that some 25,000 black-cab drivers in London had suffered lost earnings amounting to 10,000 pounds a year.
LTDA General Secretary Steve McNamara said in a statement: "We've been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber."
The overall bill for to Uber for the potential lawsuit could be as much as £1.25 billion pounds, it has been reported.
Should the taxi drivers proceed, the legal battle is expected to go ahead in the autumn backed by a litigation funder, with costs from the case potentially running to tens of millions of pounds.
However, litigation funders have said they will only back the case if their is a significant chance of victory.