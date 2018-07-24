London black cab drivers could sue Uber

London's black cab drivers may bring a class action suit against Uber after the ride-hailing mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in the British capital.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association case would likely argue that likely to argue that some 25,000 black-cab drivers in London had suffered lost earnings amounting to 10,000 pounds a year.

LTDA General Secretary Steve McNamara said in a statement: "We've been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber."

The overall bill for to Uber for the potential lawsuit could be as much as £1.25 billion pounds, it has been reported.

Should the taxi drivers proceed, the legal battle is expected to go ahead in the autumn backed by a litigation funder, with costs from the case potentially running to tens of millions of pounds.

However, litigation funders have said they will only back the case if their is a significant chance of victory.