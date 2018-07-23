A gunman has opening fire in a district of Toronto, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen others.
Toronto shooting: what we know
What happened:
The first reports of gunfire emerged around 10pm local time, with witnesses saying they heard more than twenty shots.
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene and a man believed to be the shooter was killed in an exchange of fire.
Police say he was armed with a handgun
The victims:
One woman, in addition to the gunman, has been killed. Fourteen other people were injured, including a young girl of "eight or nine years" who is in a critical condition.
The gunman:
Police say they are exploring the possible motives of the shooter. Toronto mayor John Tory said that the incident showed that firearms were too easy to obtain in the city.
The location:
The incident took place in the city's Greektown quarter.