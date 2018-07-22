World's biggest alpine horn festival delights Swiss folklore fans
The soft, melancholic notes of hundreds of traditional wooden Swiss alpine horns filled the valley below Mount Tracouet in Switzerland on Sunday (July 22) during the end of world's largest festival of its kind.
During Sunday's grand finale, about 200 people dressed in traditional attires performed with their rustic instruments for a show highlighting so-called "morceaux d'ensemble," or set pieces.
