Trying to eat healthy? This mental trick could help, new research suggests

If you're trying to eat better, a new study from Germany's University of Tübingen suggests that one mental trick might help.

Researchers discovered that people who merely thought about eating healthy while preparing their meals were more likely to serve themselves smaller portions, a crucial factor in both losing and maintaining weight.

The research comes at a time when the CDC reports that nearly half of all Americans—49 percent—have tried to lose weight in the past year. Two out of three Americans are overweight or obese.

In the study, participants were divided into three groups: one that was told to focus on the health benefits of their food, another on the pleasure of food, and a third on staying full. The control group was not given any intent.