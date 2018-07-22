BREAKING NEWS

Tokyo unveils Miraitowa and Someity as 2020 mascots

The mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games were named during a ceremony in the Japanese capital on Sunday where they greeted the locals for the first time.

The Olympic mascot, a blue-checkered pointy-eared figure, was named Miraitowa — a combination of the Japanese words 'mirai', meaning future, and 'towa', which means eternity.

The Paralympic counterpart, who is pink-checkered and wears a cape, was named Someity after a variety of cherry blossom called Someiyoshino. Games organisers also said the name sounded similar to "so mighty" in English.

