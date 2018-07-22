Hanging by a thread: Tightrope walker achieves 35m high stunt in Paris
French tightrope walker completed on Saturday a stunt on a cord hanging 35 metres from the ground at Paris' picturesque Montmartre hill.
With heads tilted towards the sky, hundreds of spectators watched as Bongonga walked on the rope suspended by a crane on the base of the hill's steps towards the Sacre Coeur basilica.
Many audience members found the show nerve-wracking, as Bongonga completed the performance with no security cable attached to her costume.