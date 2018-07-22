Gunman arrested after deadly LA hostage standoff

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a gunman who took hostages and barricaded himself inside a grocery store on Saturday for three hours, fatally shooting a woman inside.

The 28-year-old man, who was being chased by police after he was suspected of repeatedly shooting his grandmother and another woman in a separate part of the city, crashed his car outside Trader Joe’s, where he exchanged gunfire with police and entered the store.

The man, who has not been named by police, gave himself up after a three-hour standoff and was taken into custody.

“Inside the Trader Joe’s the suspect shot a female victim. She was pronounced dead at scene,” police said on Twitter.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Police said the area surrounding the supermarket would be shut down until around noon on Sunday as investigations continue.

Police Chief Michel Moore paid his respects to those affected.

"The destructive and tragic consequences one person can inflict are at the forefront of our minds tonight", he wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts, prayers & hearts are with all effected by this senseless incident."