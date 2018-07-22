Flying cars, space robots and jetpacks: Our highlights from the biggest aviation event of the year

Real-life flying cars, space robots and jet-powered flying suits are just some of the highlights to come from the biennial Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) this year.

Exhibits including the Pal-V Liberty, a gyroplane and roadster-in-one, and the luxury Volante Vision Concept, a three-seater aircraft or “sports car for the skies”, according to Aston Martin’s Simon Sproule, drew crowds during the week-long event.