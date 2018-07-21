Syrian rebels began evacuating the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Friday.
Syrian rebels leave quneitra
Now Reading:
Syrian rebels leave quneitra
Buses transporting both rebels and civilians fearing persecution began leaving the province in another major victory for President Bashar al-Assad.
The move will see occupants of Queneitra province leave for the rebel-held north in a surrender deal that restores Assad's control of the frontier.
With a Russian-backed government offensive closing in, rebels were given the choice to either accept the return of state rule or leave to Idlib province in the north.