A picture of a beaming Prince George was released by Britain's royal family on Saturday as Queen's Elizabeth great-grandson turns five on Sunday.
New picture of Prince George released on the eve of fifth birthday
© Copyright :Twitter/KesingtonRoyal
The picture was shared on the official Kensington Palace Twitter account and was taken by photographer Matt Porteous.
Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, was photographed outside his home in Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Louis earlier this month.