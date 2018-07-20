US boat accident kills 17 tourists

Amateur video has captured the accident in which 17 people died after a duck boat packed with tourists capsized and sank in high winds.

The tragedy is one of the deadliest US tourist incidents in years.

Officials say divers have recovered the last bodies from the wreckage of the boat but gave no information on the condition of the victims taken to hospital.

Divers searching the lake on Friday recovered the bodies of four more people killed after a duck boat packed with tourists capsized and sank in high winds.

"No more missing. The age range from the 17 was from one-year-old to up to a 70 year old," Stone County Sheriff, Doug Rader, told the press.

The World War Two-style amphibious vehicle was filled with 31 passengers including children when a microburst storm hit Table Rock Lake outside Branson, Missouri.

Duck boats have been involved in a string of deadly incidents that have killed more than three dozen people across the United States over the past two decades, by drowning and in crashes on land.