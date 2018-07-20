Tunisian protest singer on world tour

In 2015m she performed the song to a global audience at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Today she collaborates with international musicians to keep her sound fresh: "For me, it’s very important for me to collaborate (with other musicians) to enrich and diversify what I do. I always try to break out of my comfort zone as it makes me feel alive. I have this need to learn all the time."

As a child, the 36 year old was inspired by classical music with dramatic elements. She then got interested in more experimental music and then psychedelic music. All these ingredients can be heard in her latest record.

Emel's Tour dates are :

20.6 Reutlingen, Germany

27.7 Augsburg, Germany

28.7 Nuremberg, Germany

4.8 Amman, Jordan

10.8 Brooklyn, US