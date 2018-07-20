Thousands rally in Nicaragua

Thousands rally in Managua to support the Nicaraguan president in the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution.

It comes as anti-government protests have continued for three months

A Sandinista demonstrator says, "Three months ago Nicaragua was fulfilling all the expectations that all Nicaraguans were dreaming about. Like jobs, social projects, fighting poverty, providing economic stability in the country and that has been seen by all international countries".

The pro government demonstrators specially criticize the barricades erected by the protesters. Some say they couldn’t go to work for days. Many defend armed civilians, as well as the police, to end the road blockades.

Another Sandinista demonstrator says, "The truth is that pro government people are armed. Here there are weapons everywhere. People have to defend themselves. Policemen have to defend themselves. In the barricades there were weapons. There is evidence that there were weapons. And people are defending themselves".

The pro-government protesters criticize the Catholic Bishop, as Ortega does and consider the Catholic church opposition.

Anibal Medal is an independent worker at the Sandinista celebrations, "With regret, because I believe in the Catholic Church, and I did not stop believing in God, because I believe in God, his son and the Holy Spirit, but I stopped believing in the men that manage the Church".

Both sides acknowledge that living alongside each other will not be easy.

Our reporter Hector Estepa says, "The Nicaraguan crisis leaves more than 350 people dead in last three months of protests, according to the organizations of the civil society. Government supporters here say that Daniel Ortega is not going anywhere. The president rejected snap elections. They also say that those who demonstrate in the streets are terrorists paid by other countries. Demonstrators, on the other hand criticize the Government as controlling all the powers and condemn the repression”.