2018 Silk Way Rally gets underway

And they're off on the Silk Way Rally 2018! After a second day of scrutineering at the spectacular site of the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Astrakhan, the start ceremony has officially seen the 8th edition of the rally get under way from the mouth of the Volga Delta, on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Astrakhan plays host to an intense week of Cross Country action, on the way to Red Square in Moscow.

The State Opera Theatre is rally HQ, where competitors from around the world have been preparing their teams and vehicles for 3,500kms of competition over the next week.