A late but perfectly timed sprint finish helped Peter Sagan to his third stage victory of this year's Tour de France.
Peter Sagan keeps the green jersey
Stage 13 was one for the sprinters following Thursday's grueling climb up Alpe d'Huez.
Sagan's win cements his position as runaway leader of the points classification.
The yellow jersey, however stays on the back of Welshman Geraint Thomas.
Thomas has an unchanged 1 minute 39 second lead over Chris Froome.
Saturday's stage 14 finishes with a very steep ascent into Mende.