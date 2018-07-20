Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after a wave of strikes on Gaza have killed 4 Palestinians and injured hundreds. The strike was in retaliation for the death of an Israeli soldier.
Hamas and Israel agree on ceasefire after wave of violence
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after a wave of strikes on Gaza have killed 4 Palestinians and injured hundreds. The strike was in retaliation for the death of an Israeli soldier.
The latest wave of violence coincides with the monthslong 'Great March of Return' in which Israeli security forces have killed more than 140 Palestinians.