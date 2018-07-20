Greece's last bell makers keep dying trade alive

If one hears the familiar sound of church bells echoing through a Greek village, it's most probably the work of the Galanopoulos brothers. They own one of the two last workshops in the country, the other one is a much smaller craftsman in Athens. Bell making has been hit so hard by the financial crisis in Greece that it almost wiped out the entire craft from the country.

Click on the video about to see how the Galanopoulos brothers have succeeded in keeping the 250-year-old family tradition alive.