The Turkish government has ended the nationwide state of emergency that was imposed two years ago after a failed coup attempt.
Turkey ends State of Emergency
The authorities say the crackdown was crucial to preserve Turkey's security.
Critics say it was used to detain opponents of president Erdoğan, and his government, for lengthy periods without trial and to intimidate dissidents and prosecute media outlets.
Under the state of emergency, tens of thousands of people were arrested or dismissed from their jobs.
The decision comes weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won re-election.
Erdoğan's opponents say little will change at midnight on Wednesday when the latest three-month extension of emergency rule lapses.
His new executive presidency and a draft anti-terrorism law still leave him with sweeping powers to stifle dissent.