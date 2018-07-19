France's World Cup win over Croatia last week not only inspired celebrations across the country, it has also been feeding a discussion about identity.
The boys from the banlieues: Where France's World Cup dream began
Two-thirds of Les Bleus are from an immigrant background, a statistic that has stirred a complex debate about national identity across the country.
Many players, such as the star striker, Kylian Mbappé grew up in France's gritty suburbs.
Euronews' correspondent Anelise Borges went to Bondy, a suburb in Paris where Mbappé was born and raised, and where unemployment is twice the national average.
She found out that despite the setback, the national team’s success story shows that the suburbs do not have to be a place of despair.