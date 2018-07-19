Russian Ministry of Defence unveils new high-tech weaponry

The Russian Ministry of Defence has unveiled new video footage of what is claimed to be the world's most technologically-advanced strategic weaponry in existence.

President Putin originally unveiled the arsenal during his state of the nation address in Moscow back in March, calling it a response to the United States’ withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and its deployment of missiles to borders in close proximity to Russia.

One of the features of the arsenal is an intercontinental missile called Sarmat. As enumerated by Putin in his speech, Sarmat weighs over 200 tonnes, boasts a short boost phase--making it hard to intercept, is equipped with nuclear warheads, has practically no range restrictions, and can attack targets via both the North and South poles.