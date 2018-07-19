Imagine standing 1,680m above sea level with mountain views as far as the eye can see and setting off on a 100mph zip line where you will fly like a falcon for 2.83 kilometres. Now imagine experiencing all of this whilst still being within a few hundred metres of the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye.
London hosts the world’s first augmented reality zip line
The world’s first augmented reality zip line has just opened in the city, as Zip Now London teamed up with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.
Click on the video above to see how The Jebel Jais Flight London brings the experience of the world’s longest-ever zip line recently opened in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE to London.
