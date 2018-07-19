Hungarian PM Orban on Israeli visit

Netanyahu's embrace of Orban has drawn criticism from Israeli opposition politicians and raised eyebrows in the European Union, where the Hungarian prime minister is regarded as an illiberal maverick.

But Netanyahu say the two leaders are on the same wave length.

"We both understand that the threat of radical Islam is a real one," said Netanyahu. "It could endanger Europe, it could endanger the world, it certainly endangers us and our Arab neighbours."

Orban agreed.

"Prime minister, the place we live in, in Europe, we are experiencing a crisis of migration and terrorism," he said. "Terrorists exploit the routes of the migrants in order to come to Europe and we must take steps against this phenomenon."

On it's front page, the Jerusalem Post recalled Orban's remarks on Hungarian pre-WWII governor Horthy who is often critised for his anti-semitic ruling.

Orban also met Israel's Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lauwho said Hungary was standing as a "bulwark" against the march of anti-semitism in Europe.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters demonstrated at Yad Vashem during Orban's visit with his wife to Israel's Holocaust memorial.