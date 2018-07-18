Live updates: Trump confusion, Novichok latest and Brexit fallout

Russia threat confusion: Donald Trump tells reporters he thinks Russia is no longer targetting the US, but White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders later denies this. It comes on the back of Trump's u-turn over whether he thought Moscow meddled in the 2016 election that saw him come into office.

Skripal attackers 'identified': Police in the UK believe they have identified the suspected attackers behind a nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, reports the Press Association.

Brexit fallout: Britain's new Brexit chief, Dominic Raab, will make his first visit to Brussels in his role today as the fallout over PM Theresa May's new stategy for quitting the EU continues. Boris Johnson criticised May for 'dithering' over Brexit amid rumours a leadership challenge is being prepared.

Follow our live updates, below: