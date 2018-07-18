This is the sole survivor after three migrants were abandoned in the sea off Libya, a Spanish charity has claimed.
Woman the sole survivor after trio 'abandoned' in Mediterranean
Proactiva Open Arms says the trio were left behind by Libya’s coastguard after refusing to board the latter's rescue boat.
The NGO has released harrowing footage of the moment its rescuers found the dead bodies of the other migrants: a woman and a boy.
The survivor has been named as Josefa by journalists onboard Proactiva Open Arms’ rescue vessel.
Libya’s coastguard disputes the charity’s account and says it rescued 165 migrants and the body of a baby.
But it offered no detail on how the trio came to be left in the sea.