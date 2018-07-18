Police in Italy have seized a collection of vintage and luxury cars from a group headed by an alleged tax evader.
Italian police seize vintage cars from suspected tax evader
Most of the cars were seized in the port city of Genoa and the group was aiming to sell the vehicles at international auctions.
The head of the group was reported to have no property and owe more than a million euros in unpaid taxes.
He is believed to have registered the vehicles as the property of his partner's family members, who were unemployed.
The police took away Fiats, BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches, Range Rovers and Harley Davidson morobikes.