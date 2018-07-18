Geraint Thomas has grabbed yellow jersey after winning stage 11

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has grabbed the yellow jersey after winning stage 11 of the Tour de France.
Thomas powered up the 'La Rosiere' climb, making his move with nine kilometers left of the 108 from Albertville.
He crossed the line 20 seconds in front of team-mate and reigning champion Chris Froome and Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin.
It was disappointment though for another British rider, Mark Cavendish, who is eliminated from the Tour after finishing outside the stage time limit.
Thomas now has a one minute 25 second lead over second-placed Froome in the General Standings.
The Tour stays in the mountains for Stage 12, which finishes on Alpe D'Huez.