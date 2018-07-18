'It is not too late to save Brexit' says Boris Johnson during resignation speech

“It is not too late to save Brexit,” former British foreign minister Boris Johnson said during his resignation speech in the Commons on Wednesday.

“We have time in these negotiations.”

Johnson urged parliament to rethink its strategy, adding that the country would never get the chance to do it right again.

He signalled that “the problem is not that we’ve failed to make a free trade agreement, the problem is that we haven’t tried.”

The ex-foreign minister said he was unable to support the Chequers plan and is happy to be speaking out against it.

Johnson added that a “needless fog of self-doubt” had descended over the past 18 months but still praised Prime Minister Theresa May for her speech at Lancaster House on free trade.

However, he said that the real aim should be “that glorious vision of Lancaster House - not that miserable, permanent limbo of Chequers.”

He also thanked those who worked with him at the department and listed the achievements made during his tenure.

“We need to aim explicitly to the vision of the Lancaster House to do free trade deals for the prosperity of the British people.”

Johnson quit ten days ago in protest of May's plan for leaving the European Union.

