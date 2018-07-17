Live updates: Google fine, Brexit details and Thai team discharged

Brexit turmoil: British Prime Minister Theresa May will answer MPs' questions in parliament today after another fraught week on Brexit as rumours swirl a leadership challenge is brewing. She will also face members of her own party — at war over how the UK will leave the EU — in a special committee.

Google fine: Google is expected to face a record-busting EU antitrust fine over its Android mobile operating system.

Thailand cave: The Thai football team who were trapped in a cave are expected to be released from hospital, with a press conference scheduled early this afternoon.

Trump on Russia: US President Donald Trump has made a u-turn on controversial remarks he gave at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he "misspoke" and accepts intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 US election.

