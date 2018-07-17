EU offers to mediate in Nicaraguan crisis

The European Union has called on Nicaragua to put an immediate end to "violence, repression and arbitrary detentions" in the country.

Its government has been challenged by protesters for 3 months now, and has come under fire for its response.

The European Union's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, has asked for those responsible to be brought to justice and for irregular armed groups to be dismantled.

She also offered the European Union as a mediator between the government and protesters to work.

In a statement, the EU High Representative confirmed "the EU’s readiness to accompany and support the Dialogue, in particular the Commission on democratisation and electoral matters, with a view to necessary reforms and a fully democratic and timely electoral process."

This was a decision made at a meeting of European, Caribbean and Latin American ministers, the so-called EU-CELAC Summit.

The issue had not initially been on the agenda, but according to the Spanish foreign minister, there was widespread concern among attendees from all governments about the deteriorating situation.