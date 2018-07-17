BREAKING NEWS

brussels bureau

EU and Japan sign historic trade deal

EU and Japan sign historic trade deal
The EU and Japan have signed a major trade deal, sending a message against protectionism to the US President.

In a tweet, the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said "there is no protection in protectionism."

Council President Donald Tusk hailed the accord as the 'largest bilateral trade deal ever', and as 'cementing the Japanese-European friendship.'