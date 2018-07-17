Julien Alaphilippe became the first home stage winner at this year's Tour de France, prolonging the hangover for many still celebrating the country's World Cup victory at the weekend.
Alaphilippe claims victory in stage 10 as Tour de France enters the Alps
Alaphilippe made a long-range attack in the mountains of the Haute-Savoie in southwestern France to claim a solo win in Le Grand Bornand.
Race leader Greg Van Avermaet managed to retain the yellow jersey after a fourth place finish on the gruelling Alpine stage, extending his overall lead.
British hopeful Geraint Thomas's hopes of snatching the yellow jersey were dampened by his tenth place finish.
However, he will hope to make up some time in stage 11 from Albertville to La Rosiere
The challenging route will feature three huge climbs in baking summer temperatures, reaching heights of close to 2,000 metres.