Male suicide rate in EU member states remains high

Just over one percent of total deaths in the European Union were caused by suicide, a new Eurostat report has found.
The rate of suicide dropped slightly in the EU in 2015, just over 56,000 people took their own lives, compared to 58,000 the previous year.
Suicide in men remains high, as the report found that almost 8 in 10 (77 percent) of deaths by suicide concerned men and about 31 percent by a person aged between 45 and 60.
Lithuania is said to have the highest rate of suicide across the bloc, which found 30 suicides per 100,000 inhabitants.
It was followed by Slovenia (21), Latvia and Hungary (both 19), Belgium and Croatia (both 17) and Estonia (16).
While in absolute terms, Germany (10 200 deaths) and France (9 200) were found to be the two EU Member States recording the most suicides.
At the opposite of the scale, the lowest rates of suicide were recorded in Cyprus (4 suicides per 100 000 inhabitants), Greece (5), Italy (6), the United Kingdom (7), Spain and Malta (both 8).
The report measures the number of deaths due to suicide per 100, 000 inhabitants, but said that for a relevant country comparison, the absolute numbers must be adjusted to the size and structure of the population.
For confidential support on suicide, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline here.