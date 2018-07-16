Donald Trump says he hopes for 'extraordinary relationship' with Vladimir Putin as two leaders meet for key US-Russia summit. Euronews will bring live coverage of the presidents' news conference after their meeting, scheduled from 15h30 CET.
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump says he hopes for 'extraordinary relationship' with Vladimir Putin as two leaders meet for key US-Russia summit in Finland
Now Reading:
Donald Trump says he hopes for 'extraordinary relationship' with Vladimir Putin as two leaders meet for key US-Russia summit in Finland