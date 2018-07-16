Airbnb is in breach of EU consumer rules and deprives consumers of their basic rights, the European Commission has announced.
Airbnb in breach of EU consumer rules
According to Brussels, the short-term rental website's terms and conditions and the way it presents prices violates the unfair practices directive.
The Commissioner for consumer rights Vera Jourova has given the company until August to comply or face enforcement action.
She said Airbnb should clarify whether housing is offered by a private individual or a professional, provide clear pricing, and modify its terms of service so that they will be fairer to consumers.
As it grows in popularity, the company is increasingly in the spotlight. Critics claim the phenomenon is driving up property prices, and Airbnb has been either banned or severely restricted in several European cities.