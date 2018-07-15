Trump's "low expectations" for Putin summit

Finland is getting ready for Monday's summit between presidents Trump and Putin,

But it's still not clear what's on the agenda.

Trump has said he wants to discuss nuclear weapons, but he's under pressure at home to raise Moscow's interference in the 2016 US election.

In an interview on Sunday, Trump downplayed the significance of the tete a tete.

"Having meetings with Russia, China, North Korea, I believe in it. Nothing bad is going to come out of it, and maybe some good will come out. But I'm going with low expectations I'm not going with high expectations," Trump said during an interview with CBS News on Sunday (July 15).

French President Macron met with Putin on Sunday, on the sidelines of the World Cup final. The Kremlin said Macron would brief Putin on the recent NATO summit, where Trump stunned allies with his divisive rhetoric and his claim the meeting with Putin would be easier.

Demonstrators in Helsinki, meanwhile, are making their feelings very clear.

In all, some 16 protests against both Trump and Putin's are expected to take place in the Finnish capital on Sunday and Monday.