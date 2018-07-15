Revellers jump into sludge at South Korea's annual mud festival

Thousands of people flocked to the muddy and slimy venue to get messy at South Korea's 21st Mud Festival in the coastal city of Boryeong on Saturday (July 14).

Last year, the festival attracted more than five million revelers including 622,000 foreigners, according to the Boryeong city.

Visitors arrived in clean clothes and soon got very dirty in the mud, which has been the festival's ritual. They enjoyed jumping down mudslides and throwing themselves into an abundance of grayish goo in mud wrestling pits.