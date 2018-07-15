Huge iceberg prompts partial evacuation in western Greenland

A huge iceberg has drifted close to a village in western Greenland, prompting a partial evacuation in case it splits and causes a tsunami.

The iceberg is looming over houses near Innaarsuit village.

Last June, American scientists were in Greenland studying how icebergs break up and the effects on sea levels.

David Holland, Professor of Mathematics and Atmosphere/Ocean Science from New York University says it's very difficult to prepare for this natural phenomena:

"What we saw happen in Greenland is a natural event, ice breaking off. And what it is is we as scientists really don't understand the process by which this happens. It's like predicting earthquakes, it's a very complex underlying physics of large things that break."

A video taken by the team shows how ice can suddenly break off a glacier and form icebergs in the ocean.

Residents of Innaarsuit say the iceberg threatening their village is the largest they've ever seen and are hoping it will just pass by intact.