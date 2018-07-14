BREAKING NEWS

Trump 'well below par': paragliding protester flies over Scotland resort

US President Donald Trump may not have gone close to the massive protests against his presidency in central London upon his first official visit to the UK.

But he may not have escaped Greenpeace's banner that branded him "well below par."

The activist group flew the banner over the president's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Saturday with the help of a paraglider.

A press release by Greenpeace said the group telephoned the police air incident adviser 10 minutes before the glider arrived, telling them what was planned. The group also claim they informed officers around the resort in advance.

Police said they were looking for the person responsible for flying the banner.

Trump tweeted his weekend golf plans on Saturday as thousands gathered in Edinburgh to protest the president's policies.