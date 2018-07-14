President Macron leads military parade for Bastille Day
Fighter planes flew over Paris and thousands of troops paraded down the Champs-Elysees as France celebrated Bastille Day on Saturday.
On the eve of the parade, Macron signed a new military budget, aimed at lifting defence spending to two percent of gross domestic product, as promised to NATO.
The rise had long been planned but came after a contentious NATO summit in which President Donald Trump assailed allies for not spending enough on defence.