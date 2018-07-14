BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

President Macron leads military parade for Bastille Day

no comment

President Macron leads military parade for Bastille Day

Fighter planes flew over Paris and thousands of troops paraded down the Champs-Elysees as France celebrated Bastille Day on Saturday.

On the eve of the parade, Macron signed a new military budget, aimed at lifting defence spending to two percent of gross domestic product, as promised to NATO.

The rise had long been planned but came after a contentious NATO summit in which President Donald Trump assailed allies for not spending enough on defence.

More No Comment