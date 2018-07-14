More than a hundred people have been killed in a suicide bombing in Pakistan as tensions rise in the country ahead of an election on July 25.
More than 128 people killed in Pakistan suicide bombing
At least 128 people died in the explosion at an election rally in the southwestern province of Baluchistan.
Siraj Raisani, a candidate running for a provincial assembly, was among those killed in the town of Mastung.
It was the deadliest attack in Pakistan in four years.
Hours after the bombing, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested after making a high-profile return to the country.
Sharif was given a 10-year prison sentence in absentia on corruption charges last week, but he accuses Pakistan's powerful security establishment of conspiring against him before the election.
The former PM was taken into custody along with his daughter Maryam in the northern city of Lahore.
They were later taken to Islamabad from where they are expected to launch an appeal and apply for bail.