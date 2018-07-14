Donald Trump has 'low expectations' for Helsinki summit

US President Donald Trump said he had 'low expectations' for the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Finland on Monday.

Speaking to CBS News, Trump said that nothing bad" and "maybe some good" would come out of the meeting.

He added that he would raise the subject of the 12 Russian intelligence officers who were charged by a federal grand jury for hacking the Democrats ahead of the 2016 election.

Russia has repeatedly denied those allegations and has said it is looking forward to the talks as a way to improve relations.

Trump has also said he wants to discuss nuclear arms control, Ukraine, and Syria with Putin.

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Meanwhile, protests broke out in Helsinki on Sunday. About 2,500 people demonstrated in support of human rights, democracy, and the environment ahead of the summit.

Finland is seen as a neutral venue to hold the talks as it is not a member of the US-led NATO military alliance.