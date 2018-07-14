Diver and shark enthusiast skilfully removes hook from white tip sharks jaw

A Florida-based British marine biologist managed to dislodge a hook from the jaw of an endangered oceanic white tip shark in astonishing feet captured on video.

The biologist and underwater photographer can be seen winning the trust of the shark by feeding it fish, before making a calm move for the stuck metal.

She said that the maneuver was particularly remarkable because these sharks are usually shy and that it may have been lifesaving, as the hook was stopping it from eating.