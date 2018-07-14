Angelique Kerber wins Wimbledon ladies singles title

Angelique Kerber stunned the American Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to win her first Wimbledon title.

She’s the first German player to claim the Venus Rosewater dish since Steffi Graf in 1996.

Seven-time champion Williams had been bidding to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown but made too many errors as Kerber ran out a comfortable winner in the final.

Kerber looked understandably nervous as she served for the match at 5-3 but could celebrate when Williams netted a backhand on her first match point.

The win seals Kerber's third grand slam crown.

Novak Djokovic prevailed in the men’s semi final against Rafa Nadal.

Djokovic led the second seed two sets to one before play was suspended on Friday

Nadal won the fourth set 6-3 to drag the contest into a decider

But it was Djokovic who won 10-8 in five hours and 15 minutes to reach his fifth Wimbledon final.

There he will meet the South African Kevin Anderson, who is bidding to win his first grand slam.