Watch: Trump's UK comments "totally unprecedented"

After a turbulent week of high profile cabinet resignations, having the US president wading into the row about Brexit was possibly the last thing Theresa May needed.

Trump began on Monday, telling reporters that he thought the UK was in turmoil regarding Brexit. And now in an explosive interview given to Britain’s The Sun newspaper - The President has gone further on Brexit saying that the US is unlikely to give the UK a preferential deal saying that May had “wrecked it” with her so-called soft-Brexit.

Jack Blanchard from Politicio's London playbook joins Belle to talk about diplomacy in the face of an American President tearing up the rulebook on how state visits should be conducted.